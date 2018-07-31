Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 59,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,245. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

