NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Raised by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy opened at $166.23 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $144.70 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

