NEXT (NXT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 4,000 ($52.56) to GBX 3,800 ($49.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NEXT to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 4,900 ($64.38) to GBX 5,250 ($68.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($74.89) to GBX 6,000 ($78.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 5,000 ($65.69) price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,726.73 ($62.10).

Shares of NEXT stock traded up GBX 92 ($1.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 5,952 ($78.20). 564,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,355 ($70.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

