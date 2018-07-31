NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (GSVC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 97,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Pottruck bought 15,000 shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,428 shares of company stock valued at $112,744. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that NeXt Innovation Corp common stock will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

