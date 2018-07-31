Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group opened at $73.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $83,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,601 shares of company stock worth $557,475. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

