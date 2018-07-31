NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 189308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%.
Several research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.