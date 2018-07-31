Newpark Resources (NR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of Newpark Resources opened at $10.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.62 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.33 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, insider Paul L. Howes sold 102,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,058,876.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,046.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Lanigan sold 18,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $198,964.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,576 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.