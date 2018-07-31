New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Takes $218,000 Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $464,927.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,726.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,787 shares of company stock worth $2,525,285 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.