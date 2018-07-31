New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $584,000 Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Allergan were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Allergan by 13,646.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,646 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Allergan by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,584,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,584 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Allergan by 255.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366,848 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,342,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

Shares of Allergan opened at $183.99 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $255.52.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

