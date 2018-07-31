New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Acquires New Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,742,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,821,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after purchasing an additional 412,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 1,865.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,831,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671,698 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,857,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NBR opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $734.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.99 million. equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

