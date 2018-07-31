New Gold (NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.44.

New Gold opened at C$1.59 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

