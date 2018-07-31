New Gold (NGD) Lowered to Hold at Beacon Securities

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was downgraded by Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:NGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 207,546 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About New Gold
