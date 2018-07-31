New Gold (NGD) Lowered to Hold at Beacon Securities

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was downgraded by Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:NGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 207,546 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

