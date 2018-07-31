Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.13 ($111.91).

Shares of NEM opened at €122.50 ($144.12) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €49.50 ($58.24) and a 52-week high of €90.40 ($106.35).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

