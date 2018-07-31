NCR (NCR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, thefly.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $27.77 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hayford bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.