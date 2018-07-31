NCR (NCR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “NCR reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Revenues were mainly impacted by weakness in the ATM business and decline in Software License. The decline in ATM revenues was due to supply constraints owing to the company’s transition from 30 Series to 80 Series product line. Moreover, several large customer roll outs in the year-ago quarter led to a tough year-over-year comparison for POS sales. Shares underperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, going ahead, NCR’s continuous product launches, growing popularity of its self-service offerings and synergies from acquisitions are the catalysts.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NCR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.20, hitting $27.57, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 51,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,017. NCR has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hayford purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NCR by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NCR by 167.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of NCR by 10.0% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 110,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

