NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.67 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $18,741,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF traded up $1.97, hitting $116.10, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,301. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.