Navient Corp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Navient’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

NAVI stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

