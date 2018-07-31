Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.09 million. On average, analysts expect Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage opened at $14.71 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $324.73 million, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NGVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

In other news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.