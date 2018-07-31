NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

NationalResearchCorp . traded down $0.05, hitting $37.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,018. NationalResearchCorp . has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 15,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $583,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,827 in the last quarter.

About NationalResearchCorp .

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

