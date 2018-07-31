National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells $1,126,750.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,970,817.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of National Instruments opened at $43.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,375 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,363,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,518,000 after purchasing an additional 226,238 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,230,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,674,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 765,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

