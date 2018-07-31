National Grid (NG) PT Set at GBX 865 by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 865 ($11.37) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.25) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cfra set a GBX 800 ($10.51) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 950 ($12.48) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 834 ($10.96) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 900 ($11.82) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 931.61 ($12.24).

Shares of National Grid traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04), hitting GBX 813.30 ($10.69), during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.41).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

