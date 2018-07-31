National Express Group (NEX) Given New GBX 465 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.78) to GBX 465 ($6.11) in a research note released on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of National Express Group to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 428 ($5.62).

Shares of National Express Group opened at GBX 404 ($5.31) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 30,816 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £125,729.28 ($165,194.17). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 189,222 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £796,624.62 ($1,046,675.36).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

