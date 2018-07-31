Natera (NTRA) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.05

Media coverage about Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natera earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.0600637733594 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Natera stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.80. Natera has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Claremont Creek Partners Fund sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $290,062.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,364 shares of company stock worth $2,801,816. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

