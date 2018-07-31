NamoCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAMO)

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, NamoCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NamoCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $299.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NamoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012801 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005204 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin Profile

NamoCoin (NAMO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.name

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NamoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

