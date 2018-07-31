Myers Industries (MYE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.00

News coverage about Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Myers Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.124245938646 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 329,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,638. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $619.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

