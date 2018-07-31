Mvb Financial (MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Shares of Mvb Financial traded up $0.04, hitting $16.39, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

