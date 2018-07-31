Mvb Financial (MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.73%.
Shares of Mvb Financial traded up $0.04, hitting $16.39, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.40.
