MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. sell-side analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $166,197.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,290.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,053 shares of company stock worth $380,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 535,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

