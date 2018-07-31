Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,930 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10,537.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 173,454 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $19,331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,938 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $7,229,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $5,777,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of Proto Labs opened at $123.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $140.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.98%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,254 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

