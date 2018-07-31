Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,650 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. MED raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $191.27 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,055,151.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

