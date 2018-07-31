Multi-Color (LABL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $449.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Multi-Color to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

LABL traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,357. Multi-Color has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

LABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Multi-Color currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,269,654.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.