Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,319. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.41 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,825.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,693,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after buying an additional 497,397 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,020,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

