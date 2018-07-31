Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $1.34-$1.39 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $6.70-$6.85 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions opened at $120.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

