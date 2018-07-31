Morningstar (MORN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morningstar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0526669547278 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Morningstar opened at $133.01 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $140.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $2,402,649.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,750,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $2,247,299.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,771,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,962,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,526 shares of company stock worth $40,242,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

