Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.0394894162886 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund traded up $0.06, hitting $16.65, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

In other Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $282,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,126 in the last quarter.

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

