Morgan Stanley Boosts Rockwell Automation (ROK) Price Target to $192.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.92.

ROK stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $155.81 and a 52 week high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $894,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 201,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

