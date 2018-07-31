Morgan Stanley Boosts Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Price Target to $10.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a $10.88 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315,995 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $15,210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,195,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,066,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

