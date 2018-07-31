Monster Byte (MBI) Price Reaches $0.0754 on Exchanges

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Monster Byte token can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges. Monster Byte has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $442.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003547 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00387928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00182652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00028293 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Monster Byte Token Profile

Monster Byte’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io . Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster Byte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

