Monro (MNRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of Monro opened at $66.30 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

