Monro (MNRO) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $74.00 target price on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

MNRO stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Monro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Monro by 28.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Monro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

