Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $2.11 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00027566 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinEx, Gate.io and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $51,030.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.01583575 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010507 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinEx and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

