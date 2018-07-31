Momo (MOMO) Upgraded by Standpoint Research to Buy

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOMO. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Momo to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Momo to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Momo traded up $0.70, hitting $40.71, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 102,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,844. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Momo has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.28 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Momo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,842,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,987 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Momo by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 6,463,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,452,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,759 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $153,365,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,114,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

