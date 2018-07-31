Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 13.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 15.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.54.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B opened at $66.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $126,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.