Mohawk Industries (MHK) Given Buy Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.33.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $186.41. 13,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 25,912 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $5,438,669.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $162,874.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,958 shares of company stock worth $16,697,521. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

