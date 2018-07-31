Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stake Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,775 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries opened at $184.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.82 per share, with a total value of $2,107,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,958 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,521. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.33.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

