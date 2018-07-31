Moelis & Co (MC) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Moelis & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 54.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Moelis & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

NYSE:MC opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 51.43% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $220.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $294,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 41,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $2,266,000.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,006.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,975. Corporate insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

