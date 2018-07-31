MKS Instruments, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $75.90 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

In other news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,925.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $60,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,237.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,512 shares of company stock valued at $719,802 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

