MINDBODY (MB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.08-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.41 million.MINDBODY also updated its FY18 guidance to (0.15-0.09) EPS.

Shares of MINDBODY stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,064. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get MINDBODY alerts:

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MINDBODY from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised MINDBODY from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $777,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $689,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,599 in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.