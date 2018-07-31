Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Sunlands Online Education Group – (STG) Stock

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 255,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STG. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,130,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,725,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Online Education Group stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Sunlands Online Education Group – has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on STG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

