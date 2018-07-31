Millennium Management LLC Buys 39,554 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1,024.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $553,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 64.1% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics opened at $39.43 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $590.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

