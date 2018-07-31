Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft opened at $105.37 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $829.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

